Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $477,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,319.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 22,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $1,056,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,353 shares of company stock worth $2,308,675. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.