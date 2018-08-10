Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,751 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $44,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $168,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $299,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,930 shares in the company, valued at $273,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $124,042.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,353 shares of company stock worth $2,308,675 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

