Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Insider Sells $58,904.65 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTM Technologies opened at $18.59 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,609,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,638,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,424,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 816,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 760,892 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

