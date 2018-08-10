Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 6th, Martin Babinec sold 26,371 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,448,559.03.

On Monday, July 9th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,649,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,300.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

