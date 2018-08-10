Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (SYX) VP Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,506.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Systemax opened at $36.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Systemax during the first quarter worth $170,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

