Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) CEO Sells $1,319,804.46 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,319,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell A. Childs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Russell A. Childs sold 11,543 shares of SkyWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $692,695.43.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of SkyWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,021,654.40.

SKYW stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 470,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SkyWest by 35.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

