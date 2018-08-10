Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) VP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $328,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shenandoah Telecommunications traded down $0.35, hitting $36.70, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 0.50.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.
