Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) VP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $328,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications traded down $0.35, hitting $36.70, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

