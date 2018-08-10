Insider Selling: SendGrid Inc (SEND) SVP Sells 15,391 Shares of Stock

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $450,802.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEND opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. SendGrid Inc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 225.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 387.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

SEND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SendGrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

