Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $24,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $19,542.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $17,182.00.

Molina Healthcare traded up $1.03, reaching $128.78, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.01) EPS. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

