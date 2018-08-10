Insider Selling: KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) SVP Sells 1,537 Shares of Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $182,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KLA-Tencor opened at $116.77 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,042 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

