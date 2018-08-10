Insider Selling: Kellogg (K) Vice Chairman Sells 66,655 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kellogg opened at $71.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kellogg by 985.2% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

