Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings (EXPI) CEO Sells 5,601 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings (OTCMKTS:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 5,601 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $84,071.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of eXp World opened at $16.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. eXp World Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). eXp World had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 583.85%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

