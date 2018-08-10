Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (DUK) EVP Sells $40,880.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Duke Energy traded up $0.44, reaching $81.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,152. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

