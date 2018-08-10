Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (DUK) EVP Sells $40,880.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Duke Energy traded up $0.44, reaching $81.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,152. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
