Insider Selling: Dover Corp (DOV) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dover opened at $82.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

