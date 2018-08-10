Insider Selling: CDW common stock (CDW) Insider Sells $853,300.00 in Stock

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,242,856.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDW common stock opened at $85.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.03. CDW common stock has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

Get CDW common stock alerts:

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW common stock by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CDW common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CDW common stock by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in CDW common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About CDW common stock

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CDW common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.