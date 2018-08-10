Insider Selling: Boise Cascade Co (BCC) SVP Sells 7,815 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $343,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BCC opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 88.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.