Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (AN) CEO Sells 37,104 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,729,046.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AutoNation opened at $47.05 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $201,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $257,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $270,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

