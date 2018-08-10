Insider Buying: ST Ives PLC (SIV) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) insider Richard Stillwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,815.53).

LON:SIV opened at GBX 99 ($1.28) on Friday. ST Ives PLC has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 88.30 ($1.14).

Several analysts have recently commented on SIV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.88) price objective on shares of ST Ives in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ST Ives in a report on Monday, June 25th.

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

