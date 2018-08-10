Insider Buying: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Chairman Purchases $2,048,910.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 97,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.71 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,326,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,605 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,066,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,795,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 684,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

