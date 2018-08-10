Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) EVP Purchases $64,503.84 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Robert P. Sharp acquired 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $64,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $112,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 260.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

