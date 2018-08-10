Insider Buying: BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Insider Acquires £40,415.55 in Stock

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($52,317.86).

BBA Aviation opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.08) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BBA Aviation plc has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 370.40 ($4.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 340 ($4.40) to GBX 382 ($4.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364.29 ($4.72).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

