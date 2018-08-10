InPay (INPAY) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. InPay has a market capitalization of $505,683.00 and approximately $576.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, InPay has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00338001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00195820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.89 or 0.07939506 BTC.

InPay Token Profile

InPay was first traded on April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for InPay is inpay.tech . InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team

InPay Token Trading

InPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.