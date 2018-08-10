Innogy (IGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Innogy (ETR:IGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGY. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.75 ($41.57).

Innogy traded up €0.04 ($0.05), hitting €37.74 ($43.88), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 315,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

