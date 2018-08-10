Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been given a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IGY. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.75 ($41.57).

Shares of ETR:IGY traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €37.74 ($43.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

