Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (III)

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $4.16 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 267,872 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

