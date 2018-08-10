Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on III. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 71,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,806. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.16.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 7,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

