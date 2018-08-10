Inflarx NV (IFRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

IFRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inflarx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflarx opened at $30.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $744.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

