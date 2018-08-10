Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Receives €25.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.35).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.