Industrial Alliance Securities Raises Pason Systems (PSI) Price Target to C$20.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lifted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of PSI stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.11. 163,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,806. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.05 and a 52 week high of C$22.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In related news, insider Melinda Ando sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$132,126.00. Also, insider Kevin Boston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.95, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

