IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of The Providence Service worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. ValuEngine raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $2,176,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 422,896 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

PRSC stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.79 million during the quarter.

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

