IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Convergys Corp (CVG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Convergys were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Convergys by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Convergys by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 570,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the 1st quarter valued at $12,121,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Convergys by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Convergys by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 375,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period.

Convergys opened at $24.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Convergys Corp has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.83 million. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.97%. equities research analysts forecast that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

