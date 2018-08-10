IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,192 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEXEA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A opened at $47.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $56.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEXEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.