Independent Bank (INDB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,584 shares of company stock worth $1,023,256. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
