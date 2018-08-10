Independent Bank (INDB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,584 shares of company stock worth $1,023,256. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

