Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

