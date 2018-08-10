Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impact Healthcare REIT opened at GBX 102.97 ($1.33) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.