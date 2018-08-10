ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 150.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 198.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

