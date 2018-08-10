Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Image Sensing Systems traded up $0.50, reaching $4.75, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 39,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332. Image Sensing Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director James W. Bracke acquired 25,000 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,154.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,625. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

