IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,520,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,723,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $193.97 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

