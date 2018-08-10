Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $138.51 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $134.66 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after buying an additional 874,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,369,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.