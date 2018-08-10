II-VI (IIVI) PT Raised to $53.00 at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IIVI. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on II-VI to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.45. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

