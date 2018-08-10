Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 25432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

ICON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

The company has a market cap of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 210.83%. The business had revenue of $50.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,231 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

