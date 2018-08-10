Iconic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Iconic has a market capitalization of $24,934.00 and $45.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009553 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000467 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

