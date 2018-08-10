Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group traded up $0.04, hitting $6.14, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

