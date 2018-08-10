Ibstock’s (IBST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.75) price target (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.88)) on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities upgraded Ibstock to an add rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 270 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.01) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 330 ($4.27) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ibstock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.22 ($3.80).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of LON IBST traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.13). 2,003,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.10 ($3.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50.

In other news, insider Tracey Graham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700 ($31,974.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.