IAMGOLD (IAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.91%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD traded down $0.09, hitting $4.93, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.62. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.41.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

