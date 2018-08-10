IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $183.77 and last traded at $191.96. Approximately 100,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 733,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.93.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,855,000 after purchasing an additional 559,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 651,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 500,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,045,000 after purchasing an additional 415,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 467.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 315,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,305,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

