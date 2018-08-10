I.D. Systems (IDSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million.

Shares of IDSY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I.D. Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $47,617.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,888. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

