Hyper Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Hyper Pay has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Pay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00331036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00194555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.08014987 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech . Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

