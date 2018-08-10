Hyman Charles D Purchases 1,785 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 500.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 150,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $365.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $307.28 and a 52-week high of $368.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.0098 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

