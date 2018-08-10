HUYA (HUYA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HUYA earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2308211755485 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 86 Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

HUYA stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.49 million during the quarter.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

