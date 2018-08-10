Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 814.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.13.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $236.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.